National Voter Awareness Contest by Election Commission of India

February 24, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on the occasion of 12th National Voters’ Day 2022, has launched a National Voter Awareness Contest ‘My Vote is My Future – Power of One Vote’ to reiterate the importance of every vote through creative expression.

The contest, which is being conducted from Jan. 25, 2022 to Mar. 15, 2022, is open to all age groups, according to a press release from Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO, who also heads the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme)  Committee.

The ZP CEO said this programme taps into the talent and creativity of people, while also strengthening democracy through their active involvement. The contest aims at celebrating ideas and content curated on the theme of the importance of every single vote in a democracy. The website (https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/) provides a detailed overview of the five contests to all the participants: Quiz, Video-Making, Poster Design, Singing and Slogan Writing. The song contest, video-making contest and poster design contest are classified into three categories: Amateur, Professional and Institutional. Prizes include e-certificates, ECI merchandise, a cash component and opportunity to get featured on ECI social media.

Those interested can take part by logging on to: [email protected]

