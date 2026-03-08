National Workshop on ‘Structural Equation Modelling’ on Mar. 9, 10

March 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Teresian College Research Centre (Commerce), in association with IQAC, Teresian College, Mysuru, has organised a National Workshop on ‘Structural Equation Modelling’ at the Ave Maria Golden Jubilee Auditorium in the College premises on Mar. 9 and 10.

The workshop will be inaugurated tomorrow (Mar. 9) at 9.30 am by Dr. M.L. Ashoka, Senior Professor, Department of Studies in Commerce, University of Mysore (UoM); Dr. R. Kasilingam, Professor, Department of Management Studies, Dean, School of Law, Pondicherry University and Rev. Dr. Sr. Rohini, Principal, Teresian College, Mysuru.

Dr. Veena M. D’Almeida, Director of Research; Dr. P.M. Shiva Prasad, Assistant Professor and Research Guide; Vivek Charles, IQAC Co-ordinator, Teresian College, Mysuru, will grace the occasion.

The workshop will provide comprehensive training on key analytical techniques including Linear and Multivariate Regression, Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA), Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA), Structural Model Building and Evaluation, First and Second Order SEM, Mediation and Moderation Analysis and assessment of Convergent and Discriminant Validity (AVE, CR, HTMT).

Participants will also gain practical insights into interpreting model fit indices such as CFI, TLI, RMSEA and SRMR, along with hands-on experience in analysing outputs using AMOS and SmartPLS Statistical Softwares. The workshop is designed to strengthen methodological rigour and support high-quality empirical research.

Academicians and research scholars will be immensely benefited by the hands-on-workshop. It will enhance their understanding of advanced statistical techniques and enable them to effectively apply Structural Equation Modelling in their research work.

Those interested in pursuing research may contact L. Megha Urs on Mob: 81478-19830 or M. Mahadevaprasad on Mob: 88843-06143, for more details.