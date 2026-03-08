Mysuru Zoo earns record Rs. 44 crore in 2024-25

March 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Zoo has witnessed a steady rise in visitor numbers and revenue generation over the past few years, reflecting its growing popularity among tourists.

According to official data released in the Zoo Annual Report, the Zoo recorded 7.43 lakh visitors in 2020-21 and earned Rs. 14.60 crore in revenue. The following year, 2021-22, saw 11.34 lakh visitors with earnings rising to Rs. 17.43 crore.

The footfall increased significantly in 2022-23 with 30.74 lakh visitors, generating Rs. 37.64 crore. The upward trend continued in 2023-24 when the Zoo attracted 39.09 lakh visitors and earned Rs. 43.26 crore.

In 2024-25, while the visitor numbers dipped slightly to 34.84 lakh, the Zoo registered its highest revenue so far at Rs. 44.01 crore.