Police Layout residents air grievances to MDA Commissioner

March 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The residents of Police Layout Second Stage (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar) in the city, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, submitted a memorandum to Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, in the city yesterday.

The Police Layout Second Stage is in the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency and the residents, along with Lakshmana, held a meeting with MDA Commissioner, urging the latter to address their grievances related to road, water and underground drainage.

The very locality has 20-km distance road, with majority of the stretch spanning 18-km, riddled with potholes. The drinking water related issues persist while the UGD water is being let into Thippayyanakere, the residents said, urging MDA Commissioner to redress the grievances.

MDA Commissioner Rakshith, in his reply, clarified that, the road repair works cannot be taken up simultaneously, but will be undertaken in a gradual manner.

The drinking water related issues have been already discussed, with Kabini water to be supplied in the coming days, he added.