Water sprinklers, fruits keep Zoo animals cool

March 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With summer temperatures already soaring to 35°C to 36°C in Mysuru, Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has introduced a range of measures to help animals and birds cope with the intense heat.

Authorities at the Mysuru Zoo have stepped up efforts to ensure the well-being of over 1,500 animals and birds belonging to 145 species housed in one of India’s leading zoological parks.

To keep enclosures cool, nearly 150 water sprinklers have been installed across the Zoo premises, spraying water five to six times a day. Tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, giraffes, zebras, bison, deer, gorillas and chimpanzees are among the animals benefiting from the cooling systems and are often seen enjoying the water sprays to beat the heat. Air coolers have also been fitted in the resting areas of animal houses, while herbivores such as deer have access to water troughs and mud pits.

Special arrangements have been made for primates, with wet gunny bags placed near chimpanzee and orangutan enclosures to provide a cooling effect. Himalayan bears are being given ice cubes, while bird enclosures have fountains and water troughs to help them stay refreshed.

Zoo officials said the measures are crucial not only for animal welfare but also for maintaining a comfortable environment inside the Zoo. Visitors can often see animals and birds playing in the sprinklers and water features during the hotter parts of the day.

In addition to the cooling systems, the Zoo has also modified its feeding practices to include water-rich foods. Animals are being provided tender coconut water, watermelons, muskmelons, fruit popsicles and fresh leafy vegetables to help them stay hydrated during the season.

Veterinarians have been instructed to closely monitor the health and behaviour of the animals every day, as dehydration and lethargy are common risks during extreme heat. Any changes in health will be addressed immediately with appropriate treatment.

Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said comprehensive steps have been taken to protect the animals and birds from the summer heat. “Sprinklers, water-rich foods such as watermelon and tender coconut, air coolers, ice cubes, fountains and mud pits have all been arranged. Continuous veterinary supervision ensures that the health of every animal is safeguarded,” she said.