Nature Interpretation Centre at Mysuru Zoo

March 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A Nature Interpretation Centre will soon come up at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) to raise greater awareness among students and visitors about environmental and wildlife conservation.

Mysuru Zoo is among the country’s leading zoological parks and houses several rare species of animals and birds from India and abroad.

With visitor numbers steadily increasing each year, the proposed centre aims to educate school and college students, as well as tourists, about the importance of protecting wildlife and the environment.

The initiative, announced in the recent Karnataka Budget, is expected to support conservation awareness campaigns.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said that despite being one of the country’s oldest zoos, Mysuru Zoo does not currently have a dedicated interpretation centre. Plans are underway to establish the facility in a vacant building near the zoo’s entrance.

The centre will showcase information on wildlife conservation, biodiversity, ecological balance and nature preservation through digital displays, photographs, models and explanatory panels.

It will also host environmental education programmes, workshops, awareness lectures and screenings of films related to nature and wildlife. The initiative will not only enhance the visitor experience but also deepen public understanding of the need to conserve wildlife and protect the environment.