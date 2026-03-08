Priest’s body found in canal, murder suspected
March 8, 2026

Srirangapatna: Mystery shrouds the death of a priest whose body was found in the CDS Canal near Maralagala village in the taluk on Friday.

 Villagers have suspected that he may have been assaulted and pushed into the canal along with his motorbike.

The deceased has been identified as Siddalingappa (46), a resident of Maralagala village.

Initially, villagers assumed that, while returning home after completing puja rituals held as part of Sankashta Chaturthi at about 9 pm on Friday at the temple near K. Shettahalli, he may have met with an accident before falling into the canal and swept away. It was later suspected that someone may                                                           have assaulted him and pushed into water as his blood stained slippers were found on the bank of the canal.

Superintendent of Police (SP)Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani and other senior Police officers visited the spot. The SP instructed the Investigation Officer to conduct a thorough probe and                                               crack the case, by tracing the accused, if any.

Srirangapatna Rural Police have registered a case.

