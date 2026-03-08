Rider killed in bike-scooter collision
March 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A scooterist, who had sustained serious injuries when a speeding bike collided head-on with his scooter and admitted to a private hospital in a serious condition, has succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The incident took place on Mar. 4 evening and the deceased has been identified as Narayana (33), a mason by profession and a resident of T. Katur village, Jayapura Hobli in the taluk.

On Mar. 4 evening, Narayana along with his brother-in-law Mahadevaswamy were proceeding on the Honda Activa scooter from T. Katur towards Udbur when a speeding Bajaj Pulsar bike, which came from the opposite direction reportedly crashed into the scooter. The riders of both the vehicles fell on the road and sustained injuries. Though Narayana was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Mar. 5. 

Jayapura Police have registered a case.

