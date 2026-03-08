INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day Special… Redefining Leadership through Education

March 8, 2026

International Women’s Day celebrates women who challenge expectations and carve their own paths. Aisshwarya DKS Hegde is one such young woman redefining leadership in her own way.

As the daughter of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), many might assume that politics was the inevitable path for her. Being part of a prominent political family often means that public life feels less like a choice and more like an inheritance. The spotlight follows you, expectations surround you and every move is closely observed.

But Aisshwarya chose differently.

Instead of stepping into political life, she turned towards education, a space where change is built quietly yet meaningfully. An Engineering graduate, she entered the world of education and administration at just 21.

Today, this young edupreneur is actively involved in leading and shaping multiple educational institutions, mentoring educators and contributing to the development of future leaders.

Alongside her work in education, she also pursues her interests in training, grooming and her fashion label.

Aisshwarya was in Mysuru on Mar. 1 to deliver a power talk on the topic ‘I Learn As I Lead’ at the Educators Conclave Mysuru-2026, a flagship event of Teacher360.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Star of Mysore caught up with Aisshwarya, who spoke about legacy and individuality, privilege and pressure, and the choices that define empowerment for women today. —Ed

By Shadan Muneer

Star of Mysore (SOM): You are a young educationist and entrepreneur running multiple schools in Bengaluru. Tell us about your early days. How did your childhood shape who you are today?

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde: Like for most people, my childhood played a big role in shaping who I am today. I was a fun and active student. I participated in dance competitions, served as the throwball captain and truly enjoyed school life. But at home, education was sacred. My mother never allowed us to miss school, not even for weddings. Attendance mattered as much as marks.

Growing up, I never imagined I would work in education or lead institutions. But my parents were deeply passionate about it and had built schools with a strong sense of purpose. My father would often say, “If my child doesn’t study here, why should others?” That thought stayed with me and eventually brought me back to our own campus.

When I stepped into the school, something changed. I realised how much I enjoy being around children and that’s where my journey in education truly began.

SOM: What inspires you to remain in education? What changes would you like to see in the Indian education system to make it world-class?

Aisshwarya: What inspires me the most is the privilege of transforming lives. I may not know how long someone stays in my institution, but if I can help even one child believe in themselves, that impact can last a lifetime.

India has one of the youngest populations in the world and I feel fortunate to contribute to shaping young minds.

One reform I strongly believe in is educational equality. A child’s access to quality education should not depend on their economic background. If India can move towards “One Nation, One Education,” it could create long-term equality. It’s challenging in a diverse country like ours, but it would certainly mark the beginning of a new era.

SOM: You started your career at a very young age. Did you face any bias because of your age or gender?

Aisshwarya: Age was definitely a barrier. Education has traditionally respected seniority and experience, often equated with age. As a young leader, even students would say I looked like one of them! In the early days, I had to dress more formally, even wear my mother’s clothes, to be taken seriously. But over time, once you prove your capability, that extra effort fades away. Today, I simply live authentically and focus on doing my work well.

SOM: Your father D.K. Shivakumar is a prominent political leader. What leadership qualities did you learn from him?

Aisshwarya: He is not just a political leader but also a passionate educator. One of the biggest lessons I learned from him is patience and hard work. When I stepped into leadership, he always reminded me not to enter the institution as an ‘owner’, but to work as hard as everyone else.

He taught me the meaning of servant leadership, that people don’t work for me. Rather, I work for them. He also gave me a life rule: “Never take good things to your heart and bad things to your brain.” That advice changed my outlook and I try to see every day as a new opportunity.

SOM: Has coming from a political family helped or posed challenges in your journey as an edupreneur?

Aisshwarya: Like every coin, it has two sides. There are expectations, constant scrutiny and very little personal space; people are always watching. But there is also goodwill and recognition. I don’t have to introduce myself; the introduction is already there. I simply have to live up to it.

So yes, belonging to a political family is both a strength and a challenge.

SOM: Do you see yourself entering politics in the future?

Aisshwarya: No, I don’t see myself entering politics. Every politician’s child doesn’t need to follow the same path. Change requires many pillars: Education, health, employment and politics.

I would rather produce responsible future leaders through education than aim to become one myself.

SOM: How has your mother influenced you and what lessons have you learned from her?

Aisshwarya: We saw leadership in our father from a distance, but we lived our lives with our mother and learned our values from her every day. She kept us grounded despite being part of a political family.

She made sure we experienced both privilege and simplicity, sometimes even sending us home by train instead of a car, so we understood both sides of life.

Our mother taught us how to balance multiple roles. She managed public life, family and education without ever seeking the limelight. What I am today is deeply rooted in her sacrifices.

SOM: How have education and business empowered women?

Aisshwarya: Education has long been led by women. Many teachers are women. For me, education is about raising powerful daughters and responsible sons.

In business, women becoming earners has changed societal perceptions. Women have always worked, whether at home or outside. The difference today is that their contributions are financially recognised. Empowerment isn’t only about becoming a boss outside; women have always been leaders within their homes.

SOM: What inspired you to start ‘Teacher360’?

Aisshwarya: After eight years in education, I realised that meaningful change must begin with teachers. Inspiring one teacher creates a multiplying effect across hundreds of students.

‘Teacher360’ began as an in-house training initiative, but it gradually expanded to cities like Mysuru, Delhi, Hyderabad and even Belagavi. The idea was simple: To take skills to teachers rather than expecting them to step out of their own ecosystems to learn.

SOM: In an age of social media trends and AI-driven technology, does traditional education still matter for employment?

Aisshwarya: Employment is not the only goal of education. Companies today prioritise soft skills, clarity of thought and the ability to express ideas confidently. Education today is not just about marks. It is about building character, clarity and confidence.

SOM: Women are often expected to manage households despite professional success. What are your thoughts on this?

Aisshwarya: It comes down to the freedom to make your own choices. Every woman should decide how she wants to shape her life and contribute. Key is to recognise your strengths & approach responsibilities in the way that works best for you. There is no single formula for everyone.

SOM: You are married into the ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ family. How do you balance multiple roles while maintaining work-life balance?

Aisshwarya: My mother-in-law leads ‘Cafe Coffee Day’ across the country and watching her dedication is truly inspiring. As a family, we are each other’s biggest critics and strongest supporters.

My husband and I manage Amber Valley Residential School together and our ability to give honest, unbiased feedback strengthens both our relationship and our work. For me, balance is about partnership, not perfection.

SOM: How important is personal grooming in shaping a woman’s confidence?

Aisshwarya: It is very important. When you put effort into your appearance, it naturally adds an extra layer of confidence. Some things are gifted by God. But understanding your strengths and refining yourself enhances who you are.

SOM: What does Women’s Day mean to you?

Aisshwarya: Women’s Day is a reminder to pause and appreciate ourselves. For me, it is also about sisterhood. If the day becomes a celebration of women uplifting each other rather than pulling each other down, that would be the true spirit of Women’s Day.

SOM: How do you define women’s empowerment?

Aisshwarya: To me, women’s empowerment is the freedom to make your own choices. I feel empowered because my family and my husband support me in pursuing what I truly want. While earlier generations often placed their dreams second, today women have greater freedom to choose their own paths. At the same time, empowerment also brings the responsibility to use that freedom wisely.

SOM: Beyond work, what are you passionate about? Tell us about your interests, comfort food & personal style.

Aisshwarya: I’ve been fortunate to turn many of my passions into meaningful work, education, training, grooming, questioning platforms and even fashion through my label ‘Theory of Everything’ in Hyderabad. I believe that if you’re good at something, you should explore it and express every dimension of yourself.

In my free time, I love watching true stories and K-dramas on Netflix with my husband. I also enjoy authentic Gowda food prepared by my mother and grandmother, especially biryani and kolisaaru. My personal style is about comfort and confidence; trends should suit you; you shouldn’t blindly follow them.