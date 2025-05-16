Birthday in the Wild

May 16, 2025

Deputy CM celebrates 63rd birthday at Kabini

H.D. Kote: Amidst the usual political bustle and controversies, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stepped away from the spotlight on Wednesday evening to celebrate his 63rd birthday amidst the serene wilderness of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

Shivakumar, accompanied by his wife Usha Shivakumar, daughter Aisshwarya D.K.S. Hegde, and son Akash, stayed at The Serai Resort in Karapura, a luxury property owned by the family.

On Thursday morning, the family set out on a safari through Nagarahole National Park via the Dammanakatte Safari Centre in the Kabini forest range, taking in sightings of deer, elephants, peacocks, tigers and the rich biodiversity the reserve is known for.

In a post on Instagram, Shivakumar wrote, “In a world that rushes, the wild whispers – and I listened. Glimpses from the thrilling experience at Kabini on my 63rd birthday. Truly unforgettable!”

Aisshwarya shared moments from the family getaway on social media, posting a series of photos and videos capturing their safari experience. The visuals show the Deputy CM — typically seen in his signature white attire — dressed in relaxed casuals and a safari hat, enjoying the calm of the forest along with his family.

Unlike in previous years, where Shivakumar celebrated his birthday with party workers, cake-cutting events and public festivities, this year he chose a low-key and private celebration amidst nature. Moved by the wildlife experience, he extended his stay on Thursday to relax further in the peaceful setting of the jungle.

In a public statement issued from Bengaluru ahead of his birthday, Shivakumar had urged Congress workers, supporters, and well-wishers not to hold celebrations. Citing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, he said, “In this backdrop, it is not appropriate to celebrate my birthday. I appeal to my followers, fans, and party workers to refrain from celebrations this time.” He specifically requested that no banners, hoardings, flexes, or advertisements be put up in his name.

Lion adopted

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress, led by Manjunath Gowda, marked the occasion meaningfully by adopting an African lion at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) in Shivakumar’s name.

The adoption will last for a year, with renewal plans in place. The annual adoption fee has been set at Rs. 2 lakh.