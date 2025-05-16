Yaduveer Wadiyar inspects flyover, underpass works
News, Top Stories

Yaduveer Wadiyar inspects flyover, underpass works

May 16, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has directed officials to expedite the construction of the flyover and underpasses near Bandipalya APMC Junction on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, ahead of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Braving the rain, Yaduveer inspected the progress of the ongoing infrastructure works yesterday and instructed officials to ensure that the project is completed by July.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, accompanied by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Yaduveer noted that although the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project was prepared back in 2010, it was only approved in 2023 by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project, however, faced a 10-month delay due to local issues. He assured that the works have now gained momentum and are nearing completion.

“The construction of two underpasses is expected to be completed by the first week of July, and work on the remaining two will be accelerated. Priority is being given to ensuring smooth traffic flow so that commuters can travel without hassle,” he stated.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PWD engineers, and local leaders were present during the inspection.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching