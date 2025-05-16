Yaduveer Wadiyar inspects flyover, underpass works

May 16, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has directed officials to expedite the construction of the flyover and underpasses near Bandipalya APMC Junction on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, ahead of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Braving the rain, Yaduveer inspected the progress of the ongoing infrastructure works yesterday and instructed officials to ensure that the project is completed by July.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, accompanied by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Yaduveer noted that although the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project was prepared back in 2010, it was only approved in 2023 by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project, however, faced a 10-month delay due to local issues. He assured that the works have now gained momentum and are nearing completion.

“The construction of two underpasses is expected to be completed by the first week of July, and work on the remaining two will be accelerated. Priority is being given to ensuring smooth traffic flow so that commuters can travel without hassle,” he stated.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PWD engineers, and local leaders were present during the inspection.