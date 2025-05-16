Kodagu contractor’s murder in Hassan: Illicit affair, revenge angle under probe

May 16, 2025

Madikeri: The murder investigation of Sampath, alias Shambhu — a contractor from Kakkehole Junction in Somwarpet taluk — has intensified after his body was found under suspicious circumstances near Kallahalli village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan.

Sampath had gone missing from Kushalnagar on May 9. His body, bearing head injuries suspected to be from a machete or knife, was discovered in a remote location, sparking a deep probe by the Kodagu Police.

Sampath was previously known to the Police as the prime accused in the 2016 egg-pelting incident involving then Opposition Leader and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a visit to Madikeri. He had been arrested and was out on bail at the time of his death.

Authorities suspect the killing to be a premeditated murder, and the Kodagu District Police have formed two special teams to track down the culprits. Investigators have reportedly gathered key leads and believe the suspects may have fled toward Chikkamagaluru via Hassan. One team has been dispatched in that direction.

SP briefs media

At a press conference held yesterday at the Harangi Tourist Lodge, Kodagu Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan said the case may be linked to a 2023 assault case involving Sampath.

On May 9, the day he disappeared, Sampath was last seen driving a Punto car — borrowed from a friend — instead of his own Creta SUV, which he had parked in Kushalnagar. The Punto car was later found abandoned in Yeslur Police Station limits in Hassan district, with bloodstains inside. Police confirmed Sampath had driven the vehicle.

Post-mortem examination of the body revealed serious head injuries, likely inflicted with a sharp weapon. The forensic report is awaited for further confirmation, but the SP confirmed it as a case of homicide.

2023 flashback

The murder may be linked to a case registered in 2023 at Kushalnagar Police Station, in which Sampath was accused of harassing a woman named Sangeetha and her family from Hanagallu village near Somwarpet. Following the harassment, Sangeetha’s husband and relatives had allegedly assaulted Sampath, leading to the registration of a criminal case.

SP Ramarajan stated that preliminary findings suggest an illicit relationship between Sampath and Sangeetha, which had reportedly come to light within her family. Investigators suspect that Sampath possessed private videos of Sangeetha, potentially used to threaten or blackmail her, which may have triggered the murder plot.

On the day he vanished, Sampath is believed to have travelled to meet Sangeetha in the Punto car, possibly to avoid being traced. Police say this decision appears to have been intentional.

Sangeetha’s husband, Kiran, and his associate Ganapathi are under suspicion. SP Ramarajan stated that preliminary evidence suggests Kiran may have orchestrated the murder after discovering the affair, but further investigation is needed to establish concrete details. Several individuals have been detained for questioning.

The SP confirmed that the Police are now working to identify all individuals involved and collect conclusive evidence. The investigation is ongoing and nearing its final stages.