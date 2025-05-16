No Tinted Glass

May 16, 2025

Traffic Police intensify drive against vehicles with tinted windows

City Police book over 100 cases

Mysuru: In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and enforce Supreme Court directives, the Mysuru City Traffic Police have intensified their special drive against vehicles using tinted glasses and black films.

Traffic Police across all Sub-divisions under the City Police Commissionerate booked over 100 cases on May 14 alone and established multiple check-points to inspect vehicles and verify compliance with regulations. The crackdown, which began last week, has gained momentum with intensified enforcement since May 14.

As part of the drive, traffic officials are identifying vehicles with black film (sun film) or tinted windscreens and taking immediate action. Once a vehicle is flagged, the tinted film is removed on the spot by Police personnel and a penalty of Rs. 500 is imposed on the violator. Additionally, drivers are educated about the rules and the safety implications of tinted glass.

Officials confirmed that the drive will continue in the coming days, reiterating that using tinted glass is a direct violation of Supreme Court orders and poses a public safety risk.

According to Supreme Court ruling, no form of black film or any other material is permitted on vehicle windowpanes. Authorities are empowered to act against violators and such materials must be removed immediately.

During the drive, several car and SUV owners argued that a 40 percent tint was permissible. However, the Police clarified that no black film or any aftermarket material is allowed, regardless of the percentage. They also pointed out that many Government vehicles themselves have tinted glass, which is illegal and will be addressed in due course.

“Tinted glasses are not just a legal violation; they are a serious safety hazard. They compromise visibility, particularly in low-light conditions and can lead to fatal accidents,” a Traffic Police Officer stated.

Traffic officials stressed that tinted glasses severely impair visibility, especially at night or during adverse weather, delaying driver reaction times and increasing the risk of accidents. Drivers may fail to notice pedestrians, cyclists, traffic signals or unexpected obstacles.

Moreover, tinted windows limit external visibility into the vehicle, hampering law enforcement’s ability to detect and prevent illegal activities, including the transport of contraband or concealment of criminal behaviour. In emergencies, this lack of visibility can hinder investigations and rescue efforts.

Tinted windows also interfere with non-verbal communication, such as eye contact between drivers and pedestrians, which plays a vital role in safely navigating traffic.

As per RTO regulations, car windows must allow a minimum of 70 percent Visual Light Transmission (VLT) for the front and rear windshields and 50 VLT for side windows. Tinted glass that reduces VLT below these levels is illegal and can result in fines.

—M. Ramachandra, RTO (West)