Saluting ‘Operation Sindoor’ – Tiranga Yatra: Mysuru drenched in patriotism

May 16, 2025

Mysuru: The Central Business District of Mysuru turned into a sea of saffron, white and green this morning, as thousands of citizens from all walks of life participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ — a grand, apolitical rally organised by the City and District BJP to express unwavering solidarity with India’s Armed Forces and to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan-based terror camps.

The Yatra commenced from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road and proceeded through Vinoba Road, Shivarampet, the Small Clock Tower (Dufferin Clock Tower), D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road, before returning to the starting point.

Participants walked beneath massive tricolour flags, some over 10 metres long, while chanting patriotic slogans such as ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and ‘Jammu and Kashmir is Bharat Mata’s Sindoor.’ Many carried placards hailing the Army, Operation Sindoor and pledging to safeguard the nation against any threat.

The moving rally inspired shopkeepers, residents and bystanders in the central business area to join in spontaneously and walk in support.

Before the march began, floral tributes were paid to the statue of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa at the Metropole Circle, which was garlanded in honour of the legendary warrior.

Host of religious leaders

Prominent religious leaders from various faiths graced the occasion. Among them were Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayanandatheertha Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Chinmayananda Swamiji, Monks from Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysore Diocese In-charge Administrator and Apostolic Administrator Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras and Maulana Riyaz Khader Baba.

Political and community leaders present included MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra and party leader M.V. Ravishankar.

Speakers addressing the gathering emphasised that the Yatra was a tribute to unity and patriotism — an expression of the nation’s collective gratitude for the armed forces. They hailed Operation Sindoor as a shining example of India’s resolve to combat terrorism and protect its sovereignty.

An apolitical march

“This is not a march for any party, religion or community. This is a march for our nation — to honour the courage of our soldiers and salute the success of Operation Sindoor. Our message is clear: If you attack India, we will respond with might,” the speakers said, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand against terrorism.

A wide range of organisations, including the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, Tours and Travels Association, Tourist Guides Association, Scouts and Guides and many others participated. Over 30 colleges sent student contingents, and a large number of medical, paramedical and nursing professionals joined voluntarily.

Due to the rally, traffic on the busy JLB Road was diverted for over two hours. Roads leading to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle were temporarily closed, and the Police ensured tight security. Traffic Police personnel were stationed at key points to manage vehicular flow.

Yaduveer meets religious leaders ahead of Yatra

Ahead of the Tiranga Yatra, MP Yaduveer personally visited prominent religious leaders, seeking their blessings and support for the event.

He called on Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Dr. Bernard Moras, Sir Khazi Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Usman Shariff and several others.

Yaduveer was accompanied by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, BJP Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas and other party leaders during the visits yesterday.