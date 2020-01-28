Nationwide Bank strike on Jan.31 & Feb.1
News

Nationwide Bank strike on Jan.31 & Feb.1

January 28, 2020

New Delhi: Seeking revision of pay, Bank Unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on Jan.31 and Feb.1.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UGBU), which is a representative body of nine Trade Unions, has called the strike demanding wage revision  settlement with 20 percent hike on payslip components with adequate loading.

The timing of the strike has assumed significance as the Union Budget (2020-21) will be announced on Feb.1.

With the two-day strike, Banks across the country will be effectively shut for three consecutive days as Feb.2 happens to be a Sunday.

The strike is expected to severely affect the banking and financial transactions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching