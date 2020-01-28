Nationwide Bank strike on Jan.31 & Feb.1

January 28, 2020

New Delhi: Seeking revision of pay, Bank Unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on Jan.31 and Feb.1.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UGBU), which is a representative body of nine Trade Unions, has called the strike demanding wage revision settlement with 20 percent hike on payslip components with adequate loading.

The timing of the strike has assumed significance as the Union Budget (2020-21) will be announced on Feb.1.

With the two-day strike, Banks across the country will be effectively shut for three consecutive days as Feb.2 happens to be a Sunday.

The strike is expected to severely affect the banking and financial transactions.

