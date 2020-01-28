Less baggage, more fun 2 days a month at all Schools in State

January 28, 2020

Kalaburagi: “In an effort to help students develop an interest in extra-curricular activities and sports alike, the State government is implementing the concept of ‘Two Bag-less Days’ per month in all Schools from the next academic year,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Minister Suresh Kumar said that most of the parents and educationists are of the opinion that heavy school bags are a burden to the children and hence the Education Department has decided to announce two Saturdays in a month as bag-less days from the next academic year.

“Extra-curricular activities including sports will be conducted on such days instead of the regular curriculum. There were proposals to declare all Saturdays in a month as bag-less days, but as it will be difficult for the teachers to complete the syllabus in time, we have decided to restrict it to two Saturdays per month,” the Minister explained.

Suresh Kumar also said that he has directed teachers to limit their mobile phone usage during working hours and also appealed to parents to monitor their children’s mobile phone usage so that they do not become obsessed with it.

Phone-in programme

A phone-in programme with the Minister will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 from 5 pm to 6.30 pm wherein students appearing for SSLC and II PUC exams can get solutions to their exam-related queries. Students, parents and teachers may call 080-26725654 or 080-26725655 to participate in the programme.

