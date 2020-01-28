All District Headquarters to have a Medical College: BSY
News

January 28, 2020

Madikeri:  Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa (BSY) said that all district headquarters in the State will have a Government  medical College and will be built with help from the Centre.

Speaking to press persons at General K.S.Thimmaya Stadium helipad at Madikeri upon his arrival yesterday,Yediyurappa said that Government medical colleges have been sanctioned for Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Yadgir and Haveri and medical colleges in the remaining districts will come up in a later stage.

Referring to his Davos visit, Yediyurappa said that he met about 40 global investors and invited them to invest in the State, which has an industry-friendly climate.  Asserting that the Government will focus on both agriculture and industrial sectors,which hold key to the economy, the CM maintained that the budget he is going to present on Mar. 5 will have more focus on the farming sector, as the BJP government was committed to the welfare of the farming community.

The Chief Minister was received by Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, DC Anees Kanmani Joy and other officials.

