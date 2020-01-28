Government committed for reconstruction of Kodagu: CM

January 28, 2020

Madikeri: Asserting that the Government was committed to the reconstruction of flood-devastated Kodagu district, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that the Government will announce measures for tapping the tourism potential in Kodagu to the full.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new block(450-bed) of the District Hospital here yesterday.

Noting that 2,033 homes in the district suffered damages due to floods in the past two years,Yediyurappa said that 250 homes have been constructed for the victims through the government and another 200 houses are being built through Infosys Foundation.

Pointing out that the State Government has distributed Rs.110 crore (Rs.10 crore through NDRF), the CM reiterated that the government will extend all possible help for Kodagu.

Maintaining that the 450-bed new Block of the District Hospital would largely help the people of Kodagu,Yediyurappa reminded that it was the previous BJP government that had sanctioned Medical college for the district.

Stating that river Cauvery which originates from Kodagu has become the lifeline for Bengaluru residents too, he said that the government has decided to take up comprehensive development works in the district and develop the tourism sector to its fullest potential.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Medical Education Minister, speaking at the event, said, ‘Telemedicine system’ has already been introduced in Government hospitals and the Government is now considering introduction of ‘Tele Consultation’ system covering all rural parts. He further said that the Government will consider sanctioning of a Super-speciality hospital for the district and will fill up all vacant posts in Health department.

MP Pratap Simha, in his address, said that Yediyurappa must be credited for releasing government grants for construction of houses to flood victims at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh each.

Virajpet MLA K. G. Bopaiah said that Chief Minister Yediyurappa acted swiftly in coming to the aid of flood victims in the district. Thanking the CM for releasing funds, he said that the CM has also assured to address Land issues bothering the district.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan who presided, said that it was Yediyurappa who sanctioned a Medical college, a Sainik School, an Engineering college and a Post-graduate Centre for the district.

Kodagu District-in-charge Minister V. Somanna said that 800 houses constructed for flood relief victims will be distributed by the end of March. Maintaining that Kodagu is popularly known as the ‘Kashmir of Karnataka,’he said that Rs.442 crore grant has been sanctioned for Kodagu, out of which Rs.100 crore has been released,he said. Works are underway for the repair of 3,067 kms.of road across the district which are badly damaged by the floods, he added.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the First Grade College at Crystal Court Hall.

MLCs Sunil Subramani and Veena Achaiah, ZP President B.A. Harish,Vice-President Lokeshwari Gopal, DC Anees Kanmani Joy, ZP CEO Lakshmipriya, SP Suman D. Pennekar, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr. K. B. Cariappa and others were present.

CM pays visit to senior BJP leader’s house

Amidst his hectic schedule, Chief Minister Yediyurappa took time-off to pay visit to the residence of senior BJP leader Dr. M. G. Patkar located near the Rotary auditorium in Madikeri.

Recalling the veteran leader’s efforts to build the BJP in the district in the early days of its formation, the CM recounted that Dr. Patkar let out his home for party activities at a time when the party did not have an office of its own in the district.

Madikeri BJP President Manu Manjunath, leaders Anitha Poovaiah, Mahesh Jaini, B. K. Arunkumar, B. K. Jagadish and others were present.

