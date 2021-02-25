Nationwide stir against rising fuel prices, hike in toll fee: Trucks to stay off roads tomorrow

February 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the Nationwide lorry stir tomorrow called by lorry transport organisations in protest against rising fuel prices and other fee hikes concerning transport, trucks in the city and district will stay off the roads tomorrow (Feb.26).

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaram said that Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association, Mysuru Local Lorry Owners Association, Maxi-cab Owners Association and Federation of Lorry Owners Association have expressed total support to the strike.

Pointing out that the strike is in protest against rising fuel prices, hike in Vehicle Insurance premiums, hike in toll fee etc., he urged the Government to bring down fuel prices, reduce Insurance premium, bring down toll-fee and extend the Transport E-way Bill duration.

Kodandaram said that transporters are finding it extremely difficult to honour goods transport contract because of exponentially rising fuel prices and prices of spare parts.

Noting that there are about 7,000 lorries in the district transporting a variety of goods including construction materials, food grains, machinery and the like, he said that no lorry will hit the roads tomorrow and lorries, whether loaded or empty, will stay put where they are.

Scrapping of vehicles

Mysuru New Goods Terminal (MNGT) Lorry Owners Association President Abdul Khader Shahid said that the Union Government’s decision to scrap all types of vehicles that are over 15 years old is not only unscientific, but impractical.

Pointing out that the Government has not announced any alternative measures for such vehicle owners, he wanted to know whether the Government will give incentives or other benefits to owners who lose their vehicles due to the new scrapping policy.

Noting that more than 70 percent of local lorries in Mysuru are over 15 years old, he said that the new scrap policy has come as a bolt from the blue to lorry owners who are facing huge financial losses. He urged the Government to announce alternative measures before going ahead in implementing the scrap policy.

Mysuru Maxi-cab Owners Association President A.C. Ravi, who also addressed the press meet, said that the Association has expressed moral support for tomorrow’s Nationwide lorry stir.

Claiming that over 50 percent of maxi-cabs have run out of business following outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, Ravi said that many maxi-cabs have either been seized by finance companies for default on loan repayments or the owners have sold them out of frustration due to mounting losses or for want of business.

He also condemned the Government’s order asking taxi owners who entered Kerala carrying tourists in the period between 2014 and 2016 to pay the difference amount in entry tax, following a Court verdict that upheld the hike in entry tax in that period.

M. Swami, S. Sadashiva, Shankar and Vishwa, who represent different transport associations, were present at the press meet.