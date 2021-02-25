COVID-19 second wave scare: KSOU Bhavan building to remain with District Administration

February 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has decided to keep under its control the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Academic Bhavan Building on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road for sometime in wake of reports of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

This building was taken over by the District Administration when Corona positive cases rocked the city and district, and had converted it into COVID Care Centre (CCC). Since then, this building had been under the control of District Administration. With no patient at the Centre, thanks to sharp decline in Corona positive cases, the whole building had been sanitised and fumigated to keep it ready for use in case of second wave.

“We are ready with all facilities to treat Corona positive patients. Around 600 beds are available at this Centre. All the facilities such as cots, mattresses and the medical equipment are thoroughly sanitised to use in case of emergency. We will keep this Centre in our possession till the scare of second wave of COVID-19 goes away,” Lt. Col. Dr. S.U. Ashok, Nodal Officer of KSOU CCC, told Star of Mysore.

According to him, this Centre had a team of 5-6 doctors, para-medics and nurses for many months to treat the COVID-19 patients. But none of them are working here since no single patient was under treatment. With the medical experts and scientists not ruling of the possible second wave of Corona due to sudden spurt in neighbouring States of Kerala and Maharashtra, it had been decided to have this Centre for some days. Once the cases come down, the building will be handed over back to the KSOU authorities.

It may be mentioned here that all other CCCs that functioned at K.R. Hospital, ESI, District Hospital, JSS and Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital had been closed down with no admission of patients.