Week-long Job Fair by KSOU from Mar. 15 to 22

February 25, 2021

Over 100 companies to recruit candidates online

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), in association with JobKart India, has organised ‘KSOU Virtual JobKart,’ an online Job Fair from Mar. 15 to 22.

Addressing a press meet at KSOU premises here this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Vidyashankar said that Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan has been invited for the inauguration and added that more than 100 companies across the State will be participating in the online job fair.

Pointing out that KSOU is not only limited to provide education but would also take care of employment by organising job fairs, Prof. Vidyashankar said that skill development training will also be provided to the unemployed so that they would have better chances in employment.

Stating that graduates and ITI, PUC, SSLC candidates can apply, he said that there were more than 3,000 job vacancies and added that more than 6,700 job-seekers have already enrolled in JobKart.

Continuing, Prof. Vidyashankar said that more than 40,000 students have enrolled for skill development training and added that an incubation centre would be established at the KSOU Centre in Mandakalli besides stating that Coding Academy Training Centre will be opened at the KSOU building in Vijayanagar soon.

KSOU Registrar Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Placement Officer Dr. R.H. Pavithra, JobKart CEO and Founder S. Venkatesh, Study Centre Dean Dr. Shanmukha and Finance Officer Dr. Khadir Pasha were present at the press meet.

How to attend virtual Job Fair?

• Job-seekers must download JobKartIndia app from Google Playstore and register for free.

• Fill primary and secondary information and complete the profile by adding all basic and academic details.

• Upload video resume of one minute duration as a video file.

• Upload necessary scanned documents [The profile link, which is provided, could be shared digitally anywhere].

• Job-seekers are provided with the option to refine job search results to filter results based on job description, eligibility and required skills.

• One can take self-assessment and understand the skill level analytics.

• Aspirants can also study in detail and apply for jobs and look out for notifications in the app on daily basis.

• Company recruiters will call on the registered mobile phone number or e-mail the list of short-listed candidates for the telephonic interview.

• Recruiters will also conduct virtual interview through Zoom app and the final interview will be conducted face-to-face in the respective companies.