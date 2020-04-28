KSOU Competitive Exams Training Centre launches online classes

April 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Many educational institutions have resorted to online classes to help students during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Similarly, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Competitive Examinations’ Training Centre too on Monday launched online classes for the benefit of those preparing for the competitive exams. The KSOU had earlier launched a similar system for its regular courses.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar launched the facility at his office yesterday in the presence of Registrar Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Finance Officer Khader Pasha and Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda.

Acting on the VC’s directive to ensure continuity in coaching to the candidates, the Centre developed an online curriculum and launched classes for the first batch of candidates appearing for the K-SET examination.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Vidyashankar said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many sectors, including education. The crisis had also hit the candidates aspiring to crack the competitive examinations in the absence of live classes. The online classes will bridge the gap and the students should make best use of the facility.

Prof. Vidyashankar felt that online education may become common and strengthened in the years ahead. The University has strengthened its network, making best of use of IT resources for continuing classes and keeping in touch with the students.

Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi said many Universities in the country had launched online classes and KSOU was among the few or could be the first to start online classes to train candidates in competitive examinations.

Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda said live classes for the candidates will resume only after the situation becomes normal but online classes will continue as usual for their benefit.

After the launch yesterday, first online class was conducted by Siddarthanagar Government First Grade College Asst. Professor Prasanna Kumar. Students from across the State took part in the classes and expressed happiness. For details, connect Ph: 0821-2515944 or visit https://onlineclass.ksoumysuru.ac.in/b/coa-k7k-z2p