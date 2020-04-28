Lockdown shadow looms large over Mysore Varsity Centenary Convocation

April 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The unprecedented COVID-19 nationwide lockdown seems to have cast a dark shadow on the University of Mysore’s Centenary Convocation.

After having planned the milestone event for March or April 2020, the University had started correspondence with the President’s Office and the PMO for getting their dates to address the Centenary Convocation.

Even the Governor, who is the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, was looking forward for confirmation of dates. But the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, followed by nationwide lockdown, has thrown everything out of gear and jeopardised the University’s efforts of hosting a grand Convocation.

The lockdown has also shattered the dreams of thousands of students who were hoping to receive their degrees at the Centenary Convocation of the prestigious University of Mysore (UoM), which only a couple of years ago, held its Centenary celebrations in a memorable manner, with the participation of the then President and Vice-President of India and a host of other dignitaries. Now with Mysuru being declared as a COVID-19 hotspot, there is little chances of the Convocation taking place at least for a few more months.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ in this regard, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the University had great plans for holding the Centenary Convocation and preparations for the same had begun in right earnest. But the outbreak of the deadly virus and the subsequent lockdown has thrown all the plans to wind right now.

Yet, we are not disappointed and will resume our preparations once the lockdown ends. As this year’s Convocation is the 100th one, we are working out plans to make it extraordinary, he pointed out.

“Although it may not be possible to invite the Prime Minister under the present circumstances, I will make all efforts to realise my dream of inviting the President or Vice-President of India and thus make the Centenary Convocation a memorable event”, he said.

Continuing, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that once the lockdown ends, the University will get its Budget approved at the Academic Council meeting and chalk out measures for improving the Academic system.