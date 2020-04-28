Girijan Ashram School Warden caught while stealing food articles meant for tribals

April 28, 2020

Periyapatna: The Warden of the Government Girijan Ashram School at Doddahosur, near Rani Gate in Periyapatna was caught while allegedly trying to steal food items meant for tribals in his four-wheeler yesterday afternoon.

The Warden, who was caught red-handed with the food items, is K.A. Mohan. He has been working as the Warden since about three months.

Yesterday about 3.30 pm, Mohan, who came to the School in his Maruti Omni van (KA-12-P-0026), loaded the van with a large quantity of food items such as rice bags, dal, cooking oil, sugar, jaggery, eggs etc. that was to be distributed to the tribals and was trying to leave the school premises.

But the villagers stopped the van and informed Bylakuppe Police, who rushed to the spot and seized the food items besides taking Mohan to custody.

Bylakuppe Police with the seized Omni van

Meanwhile, Tribal leader Shantharaj said that following lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, groceries and other food items sufficient for three months, provided by the Government to be distributed among the tribals was stocked in the school. Though some had received the ration, many were yet to receive the same, he said.

He further said that Bylakuppe Police, based on the complaint from the villagers, have registered a case and initiated legal action against Warden Mohan.