Forest Minister inspects Mysuru Zoo

April 28, 2020

Lauds Zoo staff for maintaining cleanliness

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest Minister Anand Singh, who inspected the Mysuru Zoo yesterday morning, lauded the efforts of the Zoo staff for taking necessary steps to protect the health and lives of animals and birds housed in the Zoo in these trying times.

Anand Singh, who had been to Kabini Backwaters in Gundre Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve the previous day, stayed overnight in city. He visited the Zoo yesterday morning and conducted inspection for about two hours.

Ajit Kulkarni briefing on feeding fruits and vegetables to herbivorous animals.

Going around the Zoo in a battery-operated vehicle, he collected information about various birds and animals housed there. He also inspected the Zoo Hospital, kitchen, food and fodder store room and other places. He lauded the efforts of the Zoo staff in taking precautionary steps to prevent the spread of Bird Flu and Coronavirus at the Zoo.

Anand Singh taking a look at the chick in an incubator.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni and Assistant Director Dr. K.R. Ramesh, provided information about the precautionary steps taken in the Zoo. They also informed the Minister that the Zoo has been taking various steps to protect the lives of animals and birds on a routine basis and added that disinfectant was being sprayed to contain the spread of any diseases.

The Zoo officials informed the Minister that all the staff have been instructed to compulsorily wear face mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing. Also the vehicles carrying food were being sanitised upon their entry to the Zoo.

Minister Anand Singh inspecting food grains at the store room as ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, Assistant Director Dr. K.R. Ramesh and others look on.

Mysuru Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal and others accompanied the Minister.