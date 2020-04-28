From May 1, shell out Rs. 100 penalty for not wearing masks

April 28, 2020

Spitting in public too will attract a fine of Rs. 100

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) seems to be bracing up for a systematic exit plan from the lockdown after an official announcement is made by the Centre. As a first step, it has made face masks mandatory from May 1.

If you are stepping out of your house after May 1 without a mask, you are liable to pay a fine of Rs. 100. The MCC that has already taken measures to ensure social distancing is maintained in public places to check the spread of COVID-19, is tightening rules.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has issued a press release where he has quoted the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated Apr. 15 to be followed against the pandemic. According to the directions, it is mandatory for everyone to wear face masks in public places and workplaces. A fine of Rs. 100 will be levied in case of violation.

The MCC will tie-up with the Police to levy fine and the rules have been enforced under the Municipal Corporation Act 1976 rule 431. Exclusive teams have been set up at all the Nine Zones of the MCC to catch offenders.

The Corporation said that it would strictly enforce the usage of face masks by people to avoid the spread of the disease. It said that any person disobeying the direction would be deemed to have committed an offence.

Also, spitting in public too will attract a fine of Rs. 100. It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last address to the nation, had asked everyone to give up the habit of spitting in public. Now the MCC is enforcing the rule with a penalty.