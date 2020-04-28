From May 1, shell out Rs. 100 penalty for not wearing masks
COVID-19, News

From May 1, shell out Rs. 100 penalty for not wearing masks

April 28, 2020

Spitting in public too will attract a fine of Rs. 100

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) seems to be bracing up for a systematic exit plan from the lockdown after an official announcement is made by the Centre. As a first step, it has made face masks mandatory from May 1.

If you are stepping out of your house after May 1 without a mask, you are liable to pay a fine of Rs. 100. The MCC that has already taken measures to ensure social distancing is maintained in public places to check the spread of COVID-19, is tightening rules.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has issued a press release where he has quoted the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated Apr. 15 to be followed against the pandemic. According to the directions, it is mandatory for everyone to wear face masks in public places and workplaces. A fine of Rs. 100 will be levied in case of violation.

The MCC will tie-up with the Police to levy fine and the rules have been enforced under the Municipal Corporation Act 1976 rule 431. Exclusive teams have been set up at all the Nine Zones of the MCC to catch offenders.  

The Corporation said that it would strictly enforce the usage of face masks by people to avoid the spread of the disease.  It said that any person disobeying the direction would be deemed to have committed an offence.

Also, spitting in public too will attract a fine of Rs. 100. It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last address to the nation, had asked everyone to give up the habit of spitting in public. Now the MCC is enforcing the rule with a penalty. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching