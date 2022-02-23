NCC Mysuru Division Cadets felicitated

February 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cadets from NCC Mysuru Division, who had participated in the 73rd Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, were felicitated by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at a programme organised at Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud.

Cadet (Cdt.) S. Chaithra and Cdt. M. Prajwal of JSS College on Ooty Road, Cdt. K.M. Deeksha of JSS Women’s College at Saraswathipuram, Cadet Senior Under Officer (CSUO) M.A. Roshini Marian of Government CPC Polytechnic College, Cdt. H.M. Darshan, Junior Under Officer (JUO) V. Pavan and SUO Charan Basavaraj of D. Banumaiah’s College, Corporal (Cpl.) L. Suchitra, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl.) S. Priya and Cdt. Capt. R. Mithun of Sarada Vilas College, SUO H.V. Tanmai of Maharaja College, JUO C. Prajwal Urs of Vidyavardhaka College, CSUO R. Rajath Singh of JSS Polytechnic and SUO M.R. Siddaraju of K.M. Doddi Bharathi College were feted along with NCC Mysuru Division In-charge Group Commander Col. V. Srinivas and 3 Karnataka Women Battalion NCC Commanding Officer Col. Manojkumar Mishra.

JSS College Chief Executive Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Principal Dr. H.C. Honnappa, Lieutenants Dr. L. Vinay Kumar, Harsha Kumar and Mahendra, Captain Roopa, Dr. Vijaya Manjunathguru and others were present.