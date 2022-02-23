Compensation cheques distributed to COVID victims’ family members

February 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait distributed compensation cheques of Rs. 1 lakh to the legal heirs of those who died of COVID-19 during first and the second wave. The cheques were distributed at a function organised at Safa Function Hall in Udayagiri here recently.

The State Government had announced a compensation of Rs. 1.5 lakh (Rs. 1 lakh from the State Government and Rs. 50,000 from the Centre). Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) which had organised Sahaya Hastha programme had advised all representatives to visit every house of the COVID-affected families to know their status and to convey the benefits extended by the Government to the deceased person’s families. The same was conveyed through various social media platforms which helped hundreds of people submit their applications to the authorities concerned.

In Narasimharaja Constituency, a total of 498 applications were submitted, out of which 80 applicants received Rs. 50,000, which was credited to their bank accounts and Rs.1 lakh cheque was handed over to the family members of the COVID deceased. It was also informed that the pending applications are being processed and the applicants would receive the compensation amount at the earliest.

If the applicants have any confusion, they may contact the office of the MLA or can contact former Corporator K.C. Showkath Pasha at his office along with the copy of the application or call him on Mob: 94483-50923.