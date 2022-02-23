Pulse polio drive in Mysuru on Feb. 27

February 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Pulse polio drive will take place across the district on Feb.27. Pulse polio is an immunisation campaign launched by the Government of India to eliminate Polio in India by vaccinating all children under the age of five years against the polio virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad said that the health authorities have set a target of administering polio drops to 2.5 lakh eligible children in the district, for which 1,600 booths have been set up. Two teams will be assigned to every booth during the campaign, he said adding that the polio drops will be administered only at booths on Feb.27. From Feb.28, the teams will undertake door-to- door visit in the city for three days and in rural areas for four days.

The teams will visit all 7 lakh houses in the district for ensuring that all children aged below 5 years are administered polio drops. About 25 mobile units will be launched for polio campaign at bus stands, Railway Stations, tribal hamlets and other public places.