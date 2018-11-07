Nearly Rs. 8 lakh currency notes, coins adorn Goddess at Amrutheshwara Temple

Mysuru: Deepavali season is here and all eyes are on Dhanalakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth. It is that time of the year when the Amrutheshwara Temple on Dewan’s Road, where the idol of Goddess Tripurasundara Devi is installed, is decorated with currency notes and coins and devotees throng the temple to perform the Dhanalakshmi puja.

The idol is decorated this year with nearly Rs.8 lakh in currency notes and coins of all denominations ranging from Re.1 to Rs. 2,000. About 25 people have donated this amount and their names have all been recorded.

Once the pujas are over, the money will be returned to them, Head Priest of Amrutheshwara Temple Somashekar, told Star of Mysore, this morning.

As part of the rituals, today evening, at 7 there will be Sahasranama and kumkum will be distributed along with Re.1 coin to all the devotees, the head priest said.