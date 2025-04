April 28, 2025

Nellira Chondamma (Mukkatira – Harihara), wife of late Poonacha and a resident of #10, Allfine Layout, Bogadi, in city, passed away early this morning. She was 93.

A native of Churikad, Ponnampet taluk, Kodagu, she leaves behind her sons Subbaiah (Sheshu) & Somanna (Subhash), daughters-in-law, grand children and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Muktidhama in Vijaynagar 4th Stage this afternoon.