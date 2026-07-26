New car parking system at Mysore Airport

July 26, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport at Mandakalli has introduced a new Car Parking Management System aimed at improving passenger convenience, streamlining traffic movement and enhancing parking facilities on the Airport premises.

The new system was inaugurated by Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari recently in the presence of AGM (Air Traffic Control) Raman Sharma and Senior Manager (Engineering-Civil) D. Damu. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the parking management contract to Hari Om Enterprises, which will be responsible for operating and maintaining the Airport’s designated parking facilities.

According to Airport officials, the new arrangement is intended to ensure safe and efficient vehicular movement, better regulation of traffic and parking, improved cleanliness & hygiene and prompt assistance to passengers and visitors.

The initiative is expected to provide a more organised, secure and customer-friendly parking environment while enhancing operational efficiency at the Airport.

Airport users have been advised to use only the designated parking areas, follow the displayed parking regulations and cooperate with parking personnel to ensure smooth operations.