New car parking system at Mysore Airport
News

New car parking system at Mysore Airport

July 26, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport at Mandakalli has introduced a new Car Parking Management System aimed at improving passenger convenience, streamlining traffic movement and enhancing parking facilities on the Airport premises.

The new system was inaugurated by Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari recently in the presence of AGM (Air Traffic Control) Raman Sharma and Senior Manager (Engineering-Civil) D. Damu. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the parking management contract to Hari Om Enterprises, which will be responsible for operating and maintaining the Airport’s designated parking facilities.

According to Airport officials, the new arrangement is intended to ensure safe and efficient vehicular movement, better regulation of traffic and parking, improved cleanliness & hygiene and prompt assistance to passengers and visitors.

The initiative is expected to provide a more organised, secure and customer-friendly parking environment while enhancing operational efficiency at the Airport.

Airport users have been advised to use only the designated parking areas, follow the displayed parking regulations and cooperate with parking personnel to ensure smooth operations.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching