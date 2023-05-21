New Chamaraja MLA vows to shut down hookah bars, gambling dens

May 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected MLA of Chamaraja Assembly Constituency K. Harishgowda has vowed to shut down hookah bars and gambling dens that are being run with the blessings of some people in the Constituency, for the safety of the youths.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city on Thursday, Harishgowda said: “The State was under BJP rule for the last four years and the Chamaraja Constituency had a BJP MLA for five years. Still, illicit activities like hookah bar and gambling den were going on unabated, with the rise in casino, swindling money from the youths.”

“I had shut down a casino at Vontikoppal after bringing it to the notice of City Police Commissioner. The then Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan had spoken to me over phone to say that the casino belongs to his relative and not to disturb them. BJP men are behind such activities, but the defeated BJP candidate and previous MLA of Chamaraja Constituency L. Nagendra has attributed my victory to the support of hookah bar owners, only to hide his failures,” alleged Harishgowda.

“I am not aware about any hookah bars and I was also not holding any powerful position earlier. But why didn’t the then MLA Nagendra take any action to check such illegal activities,” asked Gowda.

“It is agreed that recreation clubs are needed to beat the stress, but not gambling dens. The youths are being diverted and to stop them from taking to vices, the gambling dens must be closed. I will act in this regard by bringing to the notice of the Chief Minister and the people will also endorse my decision, said Gowda in a confident tone.

“I will also honestly work towards realising the promises made during the election. For the last 25 years, those without a roof of their own have been waiting for houses. Those people waiting for the houses after paying their share of instalments under Government Scheme, will be given due priority, followed by others. Barring the development works initiated during the five year rule of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah (2013 to 2018), no other development works are carried out in the Constituency,” added Gowda.

There is a lack of adequate infrastructural facilities at the new District Hospital, Trauma Care Centre among several other new hospitals, that were built during the previous tenure of Siddharamaiah. There is also a lack of nurses at those hospitals, hindering health services, said Gowda.

“Cutting across party lines, the workers of all the three parties have contributed to my victory in the election. Even former MLA Vasu extended his support, by giving advises daily over phone. I will be indebted to all those who worked for my victory and will render service by retaining their faith in me,” assured Gowda.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayors T.B. Chikkanna, Pushpalatha Chikkanna and M.C. Rajeshwari Puttaswamy, Corporator J. Gopi and Pailwan Srinivas were present.