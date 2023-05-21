Complaint, suggestion box in front of BJP booth Presidents’ houses: MLA

May 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Complaints and Suggestions Box will be installed in front of the houses of the Booth Chiefs of all the 265 booths of KR Constituency, newly elected KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa said this is a novel measure aimed at addressing public grievances.

He was addressing the gathering at the thanksgiving ceremony for party workers organised at Rajendra Kalamandira here on Friday.

Pointing out that there is a need for a new system to prevent people from running around to public offices for getting their work done, Srivatsa asserted that he can be contacted directly at all times.

Observing that the BJP could register win in KR Constituency despite a Congress wave, because of organised work of party workers at the Booth and Ward levels, Srivatsa assured that all the problems of the Constituency would be appropriately addressed.

Promising that waste and debris problems at J.P. Nagar and along the Ring Road will be solved, he said that he will make all out efforts for inviting tenders for clearance of 7 lakh metric tons of waste collected at Excel Plant and the waste at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram.

Asserting that he was not a BJP ticket aspirant from KR, Srivatsa said that the party leadership gave him the ticket in accordance of the wishes of the party workers.

Highlighting the dirty tricks played by his opponents when the polling date neared, he said that a fake video and handbills were circulated in a bid to malign him just before the polls. But all this tricks went to waste with the voters caring little for them, he said adding that the credit of his victory goes entirely to the party workers who toiled hard day and night to ensure his victory.

Former MLA S.A. Ramdas said that though he was deeply disappointed for not getting the BJP ticket despite his achievements as KR MLA, he did not go against the party’s decision and worked for the party candidate in the Assembly polls.

Maintaining that he cannot ever forget the party which made him an MLA and Minister, Ramdas said that he did not sit quiet in his home even though he was denied ticket. “I visited every house in the Constituency and sought votes for the party candidate Srivatsa. Many times I had food in the home of party workers. It is the efforts of the party workers that the BJP had strong Booths. KR Constituency is known for its organisational strength throughout the country,” he said and called upon the party workers to ensure victory of BJP candidates in all the 19 Wards of the MCC for which polls are due later this year.

KR Constituency in-Charge Hirendra Shah and MLC Keshava Prasad also spoke. Several Booth level party workers were felicitated on the occasion.

BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, District President Mangala Somashekar, former MLCs Siddaraju and Thontadarya, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, leaders Vadivelu, Raghu Kautilya, Yashaswi Somashekar, M.V. Ravishankar, B. Niranjan Murthy, Mirle Srinivas Gowda and M. Shivakumar, Corporators B.V. Manjunath, M.C. Ramesh, M.V. Ramprasad, Sharadamma, Shantamma, Champaka, Geetashri Yoganand and Chayadevi, District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash and others were present.