New Divisional Branch of Food Corporation of India inaugurated
News

New Divisional Branch of Food Corporation of India inaugurated

January 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD) Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurated the new Divisional Branch of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Mysuru on Thursday (Jan. 14).

Having 64,250 MT capacity six procurement centres with ten State-owned procurement centres of 80,640 MT capacity, Mysuru division of FCI is efficiently supplying food stocks to the beneficiaries in Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru districts and dispensing 36,500 MT food grains per month in the region.

CAFPD Secretary Sudanshu Pandey, FCI CMD Sanjeevkumar, FCI ED R.D. Nazeem, DGM Mohanchandra and others were present.

