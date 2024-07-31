New office-bearers of Rotary Mysore Royal

The installation ceremony of Rotary Mysore Royal for the Rotary Year 2024-25 took place at Hotel Kalyani recently. Dr. R.D. Manjunath, city’s renowned Surgical Oncologist at K.R. Hospital was the chief guest. Assistant Governor, Zone 8 Rtn. Keshav Prakash and ZL, Zone 8, Rtn. P.N. Shridhara were the guests of honour. Seen are (sitting from left) Rtn. P.N. Shridhara (ZL, Zone 8 Dist 3181 2024-25), Rtn. Keshav Prakash (Assistant Governor, Zone 8, Dist 3181, 2024-25), chief guest Dr. R.D. Manjunath, Rtn. A. Sridhar (President, Rotary Mysore Royal 2024-25), Rtn. K. Hanumantha Rao (Secretary and President – Elect, Rotary Mysore Royal, 2024-25), Rtn. Nagendra Prasad (Immediate Past President); (standing back row from left) Rtn. Johnson Joseph, Rtn. Vikram Crasto, Rtn. Nagesh R. Hansoge, Rtn. Vijay C.S. Anand, Rtn. S.N. Raghavendra, Rtn. V. Shruti, Rtn. Renuka Raghavendra, Rtn. Lalitha Sumanth, Rtn. C. Sivaranjani, Rtn. Pius Saldanha (Vice-President 2024-25), Rtn. S.P. Sumanth (Treasurer 2024-25), Rtn. A.M. Dhananjaya, Rtn. Premanand D’Mello and Rtn. T.R. Ravindran.
