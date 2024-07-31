Lions Sevaniketan School Investiture Ceremony held
Lions Sevaniketan School Investiture Ceremony held

July 31, 2024

Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School conducted its Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2024-25 at school campus in city recently.

This event marked the formal induction of new School Council members, House Captains and Editorial Board members.

The school leaders were elected through an electronic voting mechanism by the students and pledged to uphold the values and responsibilities entrusted to them. School President Ln. Nagarajan Srinivasan, who officiated the swearing-in, installed the new team. 

School Principal Dr. Roopa Karumbaiah, Administrator H.S. Thrinesh, Vice-Principal Shobha Pereira and all the teaching and non-teaching staff were present on the occasion.

