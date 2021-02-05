New seating rule evokes good response in city multiplexes

February 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: While multiplexes witnessed a good turnout of cinema buffs after a long gap, the single screen cinema theatres remained shut this morning in city over the issue of sharing revenue with film distributors/producers.

After the State Government issued fresh SOPs by allowing 100 percent occupancy yesterday, there was good response at multiplexes, this morning. The new Kannada movies were received well by Mysureans.

“The occupancy was around 90 percent in multiplexes for new movies and around 60 for old movies on the first day of implementing new 100 percent seating capacity rule. The State Government’s decision to allow 100 percent occupancy has helped us a lot”, opined Vaishali Hanumanth of DRC Multiplex.

With the closure of all 10 single screen theatres, the citizens flocked the multiplexes to watch new movies. Padma was the only single screen theatre, which has been opened as it was leased to a movie distributor.

No change in stand

Meanwhile, M.R. Rajaram, Vice-President, Karnataka State Film Exhibitors Federation, told SOM that their stand would not change until distributors /producers agree for the revenue sharing model on the lines of Tamil Nadu. All the single screen theatres across the State have remained shut. In fact, single screen theatres contribute more for distributors than the multiplex owners but it was not taken into cognisance by the latter. Running single screen theatres was not easy with the current electricity tariff, employee salary and taxes. A number of single screen theatres have been demolished to construct shopping complexes which would fetch more income than screening movies. “We are not ready to open out cinema halls as long as our demand is met”, he added.

Revised SOP issued by the State Government for Permitting up to 100 percent seating capacity in cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes.

• Monitoring strict compliance of compulsory wearing of face mask at all times including during viewing of the show

• Collecting the name and contact/mobile number of the persons at the time of booking/buying the ticket. This will help in contact tracing and testing for COVID-19 • Monitoring of strict compliance of guidelines for air conditioning/cooling

• Two intervals per show, to reduce exposure time and facilitate ventilation.