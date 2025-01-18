Newspaper Distributors Association releases calendar
News

Newspaper Distributors Association releases calendar

January 18, 2025

Mysuru: Former Minister S.A. Ramdas released the calendar of the year 2025 brought out by Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association, at Pathrakartara Bhavan in the city yesterday.

Ramdas said, calendars have become an integral part of life, playing a key role in the daily activities. There are variety of calendars in the world, but the Gregorian (English) calendar is largely used, for the ease of identifying the years. Like several other organisations, Newspaper Distributors Association too has also published a calendar, which deserves an appreciation.

Efforts have been made to bring the newspaper distributors, who belong to unorganised sector, under PM SVANidhi Scheme, under which thousands of newspaper distributors across the State have been benefited. In the coming days, the newspaper distributors in the district and other places should focus on tapping the benefits under the scheme.

Mysuru District Journalists Association President K. Deepak said, the day begins with a look at the calendar, which is not just about numericals, but also a decisive part of life. “We have been obtaining everything for free, but peace, the efforts towards finding the same within begins by looking at the calendar. We should think about correcting our mistakes and lead the life,” he said.

Senior newspaper distributors were felicitated on the occasion. Mysuru City Newspaper Distributors Association President B. Suresh, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Circulation Manager T.S. Gopinath and Association office-bearers were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching