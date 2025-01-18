Get your pencil sketch portrait in 10 minutes !

January 18, 2025

Artistry takes centre stage at Bahuroopi Theatre Festival

Mysuru: The ongoing Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana has drawn hundreds of art-lovers and theatre buffs, eager to experience the best of plays, art and culture.

While visitors explore stalls offering books, khadi clothing, handicrafts, artefacts and delectable food, one particular stall has become a star attraction.

This stall, put up by Aramane School of Arts, where artist Rajashekar’s works are displayed, has been captivating crowds with his remarkable talent for creating black-and-white portraits in just 10 minutes.

His skill in capturing intricate emotions through pencil sketches in such a short span has earned him widespread admiration from visitors.

Another section of the stall, managed by artist Shivakumar, features an array of black-and-white portraits that evoke nostalgia with depictions of traditional children’s games like bandi-aata and gilli-dandu, along with bicycles, children’s swings and serene landscapes that transport one back to childhood, bringing nostalgia.

Shivakumar’s stunning wall paintings, ideal for enhancing living spaces, have also been a major draw. Notably, Shivakumar is celebrating 25 years (silver jubilee) of his dedicated service to the arts and the artistry showcased at this stall has become a highlight of the festival, adding a unique charm to the vibrant cultural celebration.