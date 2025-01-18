Leopard spotted at Lingambudhi Lake; No operation to capture it

January 18, 2025

Mysuru: A leopard was spotted at Lingambudhi Park on the banks of Lingambudhi Lake near Ramakrishnanagar early this morning, creating a stir among morning walkers. The Forest Department was immediately alerted and the Park gates were temporarily closed to restrict public entry.

According to residents and the Forest Department, CCTV footage from a house in Preethi Layout captured a female leopard with two cubs at 2 am today. The layout is located adjacent to the Lingambudhi Reserve Forest. Beat guards patrolling the Lingambudhi Lake area had also spotted the leopard yesterday at around 7.30 pm while strolling inside the Park.

Forest officers clarified that the Lingambudhi Lake area and the adjoining jungle are classified as Reserve Forest, which is the natural habitat of leopards. Consequently, there will be no operation to capture the animal.

“Leopards are free to roam inside the forest. However, we advise morning and evening walkers to remain cautious and avoid walking near bushy areas and trees,” a Forest Officer informed Star of Mysore.

To ensure public safety, warning tapes will be installed to prevent walkers from venturing into bushy areas. “The Lingambudhi Lake area typically sees heavy footfall between 5.30 am and 9.30 am, as well as from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Our guards and staff are actively raising awareness to discourage people from approaching bushes in their quest for fresh air,” the officer added.

Infosys operation called off

Meanwhile, the leopard capture operation at Infosys Mysuru has been called off after no evidence of leopard activity was detected over the past 10 days. Despite the use of camera traps, drone cameras, CCTV cameras within the campus and combing searches, there has been no sign of movement, footprints or any other indication of the leopard’s presence.

Similarly, no leopard movements have been observed in the areas surrounding the Infosys campus. The operation included aerial searches conducted with two drones and involved a veterinary team, according to a press note from the Forest Department. Due to the absence of direct or indirect evidence of the leopard’s presence, the operation has been discontinued.

The Forest Department has issued necessary advice and instructions to enhance the security of the Infosys campus and implement precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Continuous monitoring with thermal drones during nighttime has been recommended, as per the press note.

As a result, Infosys employees who had been working from home since Dec. 31, 2024, have been instructed to return to work starting Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Additionally, over 7,000 trainees who had been sent home to work due to the leopard scare will also need to report back to the Infosys campus on Monday.