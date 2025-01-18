Simplify norms to issue e-Khata for properties: Ex-Mayor

January 18, 2025

Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to simplify the process of obtaining e-Khata for properties, for the ease of property owners.

In his letter to the MCC Commissioner, Swamy has said that the process of submitting documents to obtain e-Khata certificate under Form-17 should be simplified.

To obtain e-Khata, the property owners should submit the photo of the property, photo of the owner, aadhaar card, property tax receipt, electricity and water bills, approval letter of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) and private layouts, building plan, approval letter, sale deed and Completion Report (CR). The public feel traumatised until they submit all these documents.

However, e-Khata has proven easier in the transfer of assets, along with purchasing and selling the properties, with the application of digital system.

Apart from detecting the frauds, it helps in verifying the genuine documents. But the public have to face hassles to obtain the service.

Earlier, when Municipality was at the helm, a letter was sought from the Yajaman of the particular locality to enable the payment of property tax.

After the upgradation of Municipality to Corporation, the applications were converted to khata and tax related responsibilities and is now classified as Form-2.

The buildings that are 60 to 70 years old do not have CR, but the owners of those properties residing from the 50 to 60 years will be having the receipts of khata and property tax payments, which should be considered.

Instead of demanding the documents afresh, the MCC should limit the number of documents required. However, the new system should be applicable to freshly added tax payers, but there are complaints about old tax payers being troubled by the officers in the name of seeking documents.

The State Government had issued an order on Dec. 18, 2024 to distribute Form-2 within 15 days. Hence, the process of documentation should be simplified, Swamy has urged the MCC Commissioner.