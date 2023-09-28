Women Pourakarmikas accuse former Mayor of letting them down

September 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Women Pourakarmika members of MCC Permanent and Contract Pourakarmika Mahasangha have accused former Mayor Narayana of letting them down after using them for his political growth.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Pourakarmika woman Mahadevamma alleged that former Mayor Narayana took Pourakarmikas to political meets under the pretext of regularising their services, only to serve his own purpose of becoming the Chairperson of the State Safai Karmachari Commission. But later on, he ditched them and is now planning to become an MLC by adopting the same tactic, she alleged.

Pointing out that as per IPD Salappa Report, there should be one Pourakarmika for a population of 500, Mahadevamma blamed Narayana for most of MCC Pourakarmikas still continuing to work on Contract basis even after putting in a long service in the civic body. Accusing the former Mayor, who as the Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman then, of failing to convince Chief Minister Siddharamaiah during his earlier stint as the CM (2013-18), on regularisation of service of contract Pourakarmikas, she said they will be directly meeting the CM to press for fulfillment of their demands.

Other woman Pourakarmikas Devamma, Kamalamma, Geetha and Gangamma were present at the press meet.