Legal awareness on child labour, human trafficking and beggary held

September 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noting that good ideas is as important as maintaining physical and mental health, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra stressed on the need for girl students to get trained in self-defence.

He was speaking at the legal awareness programme on Anti-child Labour, Human Trafficking and Beggary Laws, jointly organised under the aegis of District Administration, Police and Labour Departments, Karnataka State Child Labour Eradication Project Society and Karnataka State Plan of Action (KSPA) at Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College, Valmiki Road, Paduvarahalli, here yesterday morning.

Pointing out that everyone in the society have equal rights and duties as defined in the Constitution, the DC opined that Biologically, women are more stronger than men.

Noting that there are more restrictions on women which is not correct, especially at a time when women have come to the forefront in all sectors, Dr. Rajendra expressed concern about people treading the wrong path in the race for achieving equality and equity.

He also asked the authorities to ensure enforcement of Anti-Child Labour Act and other Laws that prohibit immoral activities.

‘Women should get trained in self-defence to take on anti-social elements. Public co-operation is vital in preventing child labour, human trafficking, beggary and such other evils in the society”, he said adding that the district administration is taking necessary steps for checking child labour, human trafficking and other such unlawful acts. Rakesh Yadav, founder of Yodha Martial Arts Academy presented a demonstration on self-defence.

DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi, Assistant Labour Commissioner Nazia Sultana, Senior Labour Inspector Mangala Gowri, District Child Protection Officer Yogesh, Child Labour Eradication Society Project Officer H.P. Mallikarjuna, College Principal Somanna and others were present.