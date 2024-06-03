NHAI hikes Highway toll rates by 3 to 5 percent : Shell out more to travel on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

June 3, 2024

New Delhi: A day after polls are concluded for elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revised the toll plaza rates across several States, which will come into effect from June 3 (today).

The notification from India’s highway infrastructure creator was published in various newspapers on Sunday, where the authority informed about the changes in the toll plaza rates. The toll plaza rates will be increased by 3 percent to 5 percent at nearly 1,100 toll plazas.

The NHAI officials said that the revision in toll plaza rates is an annual exercise and the increase or decrease in the prices is based on the changes in the wholesale price index- based inflation.

As per the new rates, while the toll charges for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway have been increased by 3 percent, vehicles using the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in Bengaluru will have to pay 14 percent more. Cars/Vans/Jeeps using the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway will pay Rs. 330 one-way, compared to Rs. 320.

The charges will be Rs. 170 for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section and Rs. 160 between Nidaghatta and Mysuru. The toll will be collected at Kaniminike (Bengaluru Urban), Sheshagirihalli (Ramanagara) and Gananguru (Mandya).

The decision to increase toll plaza rates was made two months after the Election Commission of India asked NHAI to collect the increased toll plaza rates after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This timing is significant as it aligns with the completion of the election process.