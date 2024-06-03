Legislative Council Polls from Assembly on June 13: Congress, BJP and JD(S) announce candidates

June 3, 2024

Bengaluru: With today (June 3) being the last date for filing of nomination papers for 11 Legislative Council seats from the Assembly, all the three major parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — announced their candidates on Sunday.

While the Congress will be contesting 7 seats, the Opposition BJP – 3 and the JD(S) – 1, depending upon their strength in the Assembly. The election will be held on June 13, in which only the MLAs are the electors.

As per the list, the Congress has fielded Minister N.S. Boseraju, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jagadev Guttedar of Kalaburagi, K. Govindaraj of Bengaluru, A. Vasanth Kumar, KPCC Working President from Raichur, Bilkis Bano of Bhadravathi and Ivan D’Souza of Mangaluru for the 7 seats that the party is going to contest. The Congress also named Basanagouda Badarli as its candidate for the by-polls well in advance for the seat that has remained vacant following the resignation of Jagadish Shettar.

Minor Irrigation Minister Boseraju and K. Govindaraj, who is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Political Secretary, have been nominated again. Jagadev Guttedar is Kalaburagi District Congress President, Bilkis Bano is a former Chairperson of Karnataka State Minorities Development Corporation and Ivan D’Souza is a former MLC.

The Congress is expected to win all the seven seats it is contesting as it has enough strength in the Assembly.

The JD(S) too named its candidate for the lone seat that it is contesting. The party has named veteran leader T.N. Javarayi Gowda of Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru, who had twice lost the Assembly polls from Yeshwanthpur.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP announced its candidates — former Minister C.T. Ravi, sitting MLC N. Ravikumar and veteran party leader M.G. Muley (Marutirao G. Muley). The party is expected to easily win all the three seats as it has enough numbers in the Assembly, which ensures smooth sailing for all the three candidates.