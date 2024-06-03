Retaining wall above 1,000-ft road turns a risky selfie spot

June 3, 2024

Tourists show reckless bravery above Madikeri-Mangaluru Road; Police tie warning tape; no entry for now

Madikeri: A retaining wall constructed to prevent landslides on the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road via General Thimayya Circle has become a popular spot for tourists to view the breathtaking scenery of the winding road below.

It has also become a risky place for taking photos and selfies, with photographers taking dangerous measures to get the perfect shot.

Located below the famed Raja Seat, the retaining wall is fraught with danger as any careless move could result in a fall of over 1,000 feet to the road below. Unaware of the risks, many tourists, mostly from outside Kodagu, come here and recklessly click photos.

Capturing the beauty of the surroundings with their mobile cameras, tourists are inadvertently putting themselves in danger. Some people stand at the edge of the retaining wall to take selfies, while others show reckless bravery under the pretext of making social media reels.

Young men, women and couples also cross the line of fun and enjoyment by carrying small children and posing for photos. From this spot, one can see lush green surroundings, paddy fields and mist-covered landscapes stretching as far as the eye can see. While the view is incredibly beautiful, the danger here is twice as much.

This area is valley-like and during rainy season, strong winds blow. Additionally, there are no safety railings on the barricade, so even a slight slip leaves no chance of survival. It is observed that tourists are risking their lives in the name of fun at such places.

In 2018, a major landslide posed a risk of the Madikeri-Mangaluru National Highway being closed. In response, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) invested crores of rupees to construct a sturdy retaining wall.

After completing the retaining wall, the NHAI installed a bamboo fence to restrict access to the area. However, over time, wind and rain destroyed the fence, leaving nothing to deter adventurous tourists from approaching the retaining wall. Additionally, the presence of liquor and beer bottles at this location confirms reckless behaviour.

Following reports from the public about tourists exhibiting reckless behaviour near the dangerous area, officers from the Madikeri Town Police Station and Traffic Police have been visiting the location and advising tourists to leave.

Subsequently, a warning tape has been tied from one side of the retaining wall to the other, cautioning tourists not to cross the line.