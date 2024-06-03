Harangi Dam main canal repair works in full swing

June 3, 2024

Madikeri: The repair work of the Harangi Dam’s main canal using the ‘cut-and-cover’ method is progressing rapidly.

This initiative, undertaken at a cost of Rs. 49 crore, includes Rs. 8 crore specifically allocated for repairing the main canal to benefit farmers in six taluks across Kodagu, Mysuru and Hassan districts.

The cut-and-cover box model for the canal is a significant part of this scheme, encompassing various tasks including repairing sluice outlets 1 to 6 of the main canal, constructing a road along the upper side of the canal, building minor bridges at different sections, concreting both sides of the canal, completely covering the upper part of the canal to prevent land subsidence and eliminating blockages in narrow sections of the main canal.

Since the construction of the Harangi Reservoir, the main canal has not been developed or repaired, resulting in water leakage into the river through trenches, forming small streams.

This issue prevented farmers on both river banks from effectively irrigating their crops. Currently, the canal development and repair works are in full swing, with Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited instructing contractors to complete the works without disrupting the water supply to farmers during the coming sowing season when irrigation activities pick up pace. Concrete work has begun and the main canal repairs are advancing rapidly. The remaining tasks are being completed quickly, ensuring that the main canal of the Harangi Dam will soon be fully repaired, ultimately benefiting farmers in Kodagu, Mysuru and Hassan districts.