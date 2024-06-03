Tight security around counting centre

June 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City and District Police have beefed up security at the counting centre set up at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli).

Senior officers, including Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and DCPs M. Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), are overseeing the security and traffic management at the counting centre.

The security deployment for the counting centre includes 4 DCPs, 7 ACPs, 23 Police Inspectors, 58 Sub-Inspectors, 76 ASIs, 479 Head Constables and Constables, 90 Women Police Staff, 12 CAR units and 4 Commando Forces.

For traffic management, the deployment consists of 1 DCP, 1 ACP, 2 Inspectors, 7 Sub-Inspectors, 30 ASIs and 184 Head Constables and Constables.

A Mobile Command Centre vehicle equipped with a high-definition camera, capable of covering a distance of up to 700 meters, is stationed near the entrance gate of the centre.

Before the counting, DCPs Muthuraj and Jahnavi briefed the staff on crowd management, traffic management, overall security and checks of counting staff and supervisors.

Winning candidates and their supporters will not be allowed to burst crackers or take out processions within 500 meters of the counting centre barricades.

CCTV camera monitoring rooms have been set up at the City Police Commissioner’s Office for overall management and alert issuing mechanisms.