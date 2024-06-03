Tight security around counting centre
News

Tight security around counting centre

June 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City and District Police have beefed up security at the counting centre set up at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli).

Senior officers, including Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and DCPs M. Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), are overseeing the security and traffic management at the counting centre.

The security deployment for the counting centre includes 4 DCPs, 7 ACPs, 23 Police Inspectors, 58 Sub-Inspectors, 76 ASIs, 479 Head Constables and Constables, 90 Women Police Staff, 12 CAR units and 4 Commando Forces.

For traffic management, the deployment consists of 1 DCP, 1 ACP, 2 Inspectors, 7 Sub-Inspectors, 30 ASIs and 184 Head Constables and Constables.

A Mobile Command Centre vehicle equipped with a high-definition camera, capable of covering a distance of up to 700 meters, is stationed near the entrance gate of the centre.

Before the counting, DCPs Muthuraj and Jahnavi briefed the staff on crowd management, traffic management, overall security and checks of counting staff and supervisors.

Winning candidates and their supporters will not be allowed to burst crackers or take out processions within 500 meters of the counting  centre barricades.

CCTV camera monitoring rooms have been set up at the City Police Commissioner’s Office for overall management and alert issuing mechanisms.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching