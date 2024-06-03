Protest halts garbage transport to Kesare Solid Waste Plant

June 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a fresh headache for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is already grappling with solid waste management issues, dumping sites and non-segregation of waste at the source, residents of Old Kesare have opposed the dumping of waste at the Old Kesare Solid Waste Treatment Plant.

Yesterday, vehicles heading towards the Plant to dump waste were turned back by angry residents. Members of the Janaspandana Hitarakshana Samithi, along with many local residents, halted vehicles carrying garbage to the Solid Waste Treatment Plant, sending them back. The protesters stopped two trucks and 22 auto tippers at the Plant’s gate, insisting that no additional waste would be allowed to be dumped.

They said that due to excessive dumping, the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm premises were destroyed and the same fate awaits the Old Kesare Solid Waste Treatment Plant, posing an epidemic threat.

The garbage dump has created a serious problem, with the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm serving as a stark example of the potential health hazards. If more waste is dumped at Kesare, it will experience a similar situation and it could severely impact residents’ health, they said.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh had promised not to dump excess waste at the Kesare Plant. However, the very next day (Sunday), over 20 vehicles were seen transporting waste.

Upon learning of this, Janaspandana Hitarakshana Samithi members and residents rushed to the unit, stopped the vehicles and sent them back, according to a Samithi member.

Protesters emphasised that the Solid Waste Treatment Plant should be properly maintained and that MCC authorities should prioritise residents’ health.

They demanded that waste be processed according to the Plant’s capacity and warned of further agitation if the authorities failed to address the issue.